RIYADH — In a thrilling Saudi Professional Football League match on Thursday, Al Hazm players showcased remarkable resilience by equalizing the score four times, securing a valuable 4-4 draw against Al Nassr. Despite Anderson Talisca's impressive hat-trick, Al Nassr couldn't capitalize fully in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.



Luis Castro's Al Nassr, positioned second with 53 points, missed a crucial opportunity to narrow the gap with league leaders Al Hilal, who hold 59 points and are slated to face Al Ittihad in an upcoming match.



Under the guidance of coach Daniel Carreño, who previously led Al Nassr to the 2013-2014 league title, Al Hazm elevated their season total to 15 points, level with bottom-placed Abha before their next game against Al Taawoun.



Cristiano Ronaldo, serving a one-match suspension due to incidents in a previous game against Al Shabab, was notably present in the stands, showing support for his teammates.



The match's scoring was initiated by Anderson Talisca for Al Nassr in the 31st minute, successfully converting a penalty awarded after VAR review for a foul by Al Hazm's Bruno Viana on Sami Al Najei.



Al Hazm's Ahmed Al Mahyimid found the net in the 53rd minute following a corner kick that the Al Nassr defense failed to clear, allowing the visitor's player to score from close range.



Talisca put Al Nassr ahead once more eight minutes later, utilizing a pass from substitute Ayman Yahya to effortlessly find the goal.



Antonio Jose (Toze), the captain of Al Hazm, equalized in the 66th minute with a long-range effort after receiving a pass from Ahmed Al Joueid, beating the Al Nassr goalkeeper from beyond the midfield.



Talisca completed his hat-trick in the 71st minute, heading in a cross from his compatriot Alex Telles, showcasing his aerial prowess.



With just six minutes left in regular time, Faiez Sulimani managed to equalize for Al Hazm with a shot inside the penalty area that took Al Nassr's goalkeeper by surprise.



In the dying moments of the match, Sadio Mane seemed to have sealed the win for Al Nassr with a penalty goal following a foul by Al Hazm's goalkeeper on Mashari Al Nemer.



However, in a dramatic turn of events, Paulo Ricardo scored for Al Hazm in the ninth minute of added time, securing a draw with a close-range shot, and snatching a point in a match that will be long remembered for its intensity and high-scoring drama.

