Delhi Dynamites bounced back to claim their second victory in the inaugural edition of India's first-ever Women's Kabaddi League (WKL) being held in Dubai.

The Dynamites, who got their campaign off to a winning start when they overpowered Haryana Hustlers 37-17 were beaten b38-27 by Uma Kolkata in their second match.

However, the girls regrouped and got back into the win column with a hard=fought 26-24 victory over Rajasthan Raiders.

Following the significant success of the Men's Pro Kabaddi League, it is time for the female athletes to stake the spotlight on the kabaddi mat.

The historic league marks the first time that women kabaddi athletes from India have been given the opportunity to showcase their skills on a global stage.

The league features eight teams and a total of 96 players, each representing Indian states.

These teams carry the names of various states, including the Delhi Dynamites, Gujarat Angels, Great Marathas, Haryana Hustlers, Punjab Panthers, Rajasthan Riders, Uma Kolkata, and Bengaluru Hawks.

The winning team will be awarded a prize of close to Dh 500,000.

The opening ceremony of the IPL-style women's kabaddi league was graced by the presence of Bollywood actor Govinda, who unveiled the coveted trophy.

APS Sports, organiser of the WKL, noted that the cash prize highlights the league's commitment to acknowledging and appreciating the efforts, dedication, and talent exhibited by the women kabaddi players.

The Women's Kabaddi League will conclude on June 27, at the Shabab Al Ahli Sports Club in Dubai.

The league's overarching objective is to enhance the prominence of kabaddi in the UAE and empower female athletes from India.

Pradeep Kumar Nehra, director of the Women's Kabaddi League, emphasized the league's mission and its impact on women's empowerment, stating: "We have started the league to promote women power. Talented girls from villages and rural areas, who were playing very well in school and college, but could not find a good platform. We tried to give them a platform".

Bollywood legend Govinda is the ambassador for the event.

