RIYADH — Cristiano Ronaldo, the captain of Al Nassr, participated in the team's training on Thursday after recovering from a neck injury, becoming ready for the upcoming Riyadh Derby against Al Hilal on Friday.



Ronaldo suffered a moderate neck contusion during the team's recent encounter against Persepolis of Iran, receiving immediate physiotherapy after the match.



The initial diagnosis of Ronaldo's injury confirmed it to be a moderate contusion, but he has already begun to feel improvement and is gearing up to return to the field.



However, the final decision regarding the Portuguese star's participation in Friday's match against Al Hilal remains in the hands of coach Luis Castro.



The Portuguese international, who is Al Nassr's star striker and captain, might engage in the Riyadh Derby for the third time in his football career.



In the first derby last season, he faced defeat against rivals Al Hilal with a score of 0-2 in the league.



However, he made a triumphant comeback, leading Al Nassr to a 2-1 victory in the derby final of the King Salman Club Cup. At that moment, the Don scored the decisive goals for victory.

