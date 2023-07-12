JEDDAH — Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr’s summer training camp in Portugal on Tuesday. The team had begun pre-season camp on July 4.



The club is undergoing a huge change in its lineup after new coach Luis Castro took charge. The Saudi club had a frustrating finish in the 2022-23 league campaign, ending the season with no titles.



In its first signing this season, Al-Nassr signed a three-year contract with Inter Milan’s Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.



Al-Nassr aims for more signings ahead of the new season as the club has already announced that it is letting go some of the international stars in the team like Luiz Gustavo and Álvaro González.



The club has also announced that Nike will be the official kit supplier for the upcoming season. The deal will be activated during the Saudi team tour in Japan at the end of July.



The tour of Al-Nassr in Japan includes two confrontations against Paris Saint-Germain on July 25 in Osaka and then against the Italian team Inter on July 27.



Al-Nassr are set for a tough season ahead, with the team competing in five different competitions: the Arab Club Champions Cup (King Salman Club Cup), Roshn Saudi League, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, Saudi Super Cup, and AFC Champions League.

