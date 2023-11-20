Saudi Pro League clubs have shelled out large amounts of money to land some of the biggest footballers in the summer transfer window. Global stars like Karim Benzema, Neymar, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez and N'Golo Kante left premier European clubs to play in Saudi Arabia. It all started with Cristiano Ronaldo joining Al Nassr last season for a record contract of $214.04 million (Dh786,149,656.40).

Despite the mind-boggling figures, the Portuguese superstar does not feature on the list of Saudi Pro League’s 10 most valuable players, published by Planet Football based on statistics from the Transfermarkt.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).