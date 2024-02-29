RIYADH — Portuguese football legend and Al Nassr club captain Cristiano Ronaldo defended the way he celebrated in front of Al Shabab fans following the match between the two teams that ended in a 3-2 victory for Al Nassr.



Ronaldo's celebration sparked widespread controversy in both the international and local sports community, dividing opinions between those who described his behavior as unethical and those who viewed the celebration as a display of challenge and strength, as Ronaldo himself described in his statement to the Saudi Football Federation's Discipline and Ethics Committee.



According to media reports, Ronaldo expressed in his testimony to the committee his confidence in the appropriateness of his celebration, emphasizing respect for his opponents and stating that such a celebration was indicative of strength and victory, as is common among football players and athletes in Europe.



Al Shabab has submitted an official complaint against Ronaldo was based on photos and videos owned by Al Shabab's media center, due to the absence of footage from the official broadcaster.

