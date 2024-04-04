ABHA — Cristiano Ronaldo is basking in the glow of his latest footballing milestone, netting his second hat-trick within just three days for Al Nassr, a feat that his manager, Luis Castro, described as a testament to Ronaldo’s perfectionist nature.



This recent accomplishment marks the 65th hat-trick of Ronaldo’s storied career, reinforcing his status as a footballing legend.



In Al Nassr’s recent 8-0 triumph over Abha, Ronaldo showcased his exceptional skills by scoring two goals from free kicks within a ten-minute span, followed by an audacious chip to complete his hat-trick.



His efforts in the first half not only solidified his team’s lead but also contributed to his impressive tally of 29 league goals in 24 games this season, making him the top scorer in the Roshn Saudi League.



Overall, Ronaldo has scored 36 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions for Al Nassr this season.



Ronaldo’s response to his achievement was characteristically modest, simply stating, “Great, thank you,” while also hinting at his relentless ambition with a social media post that read, “We are not slowing down.”



Castro praised Ronaldo’s professionalism and dedication, highlighting his influence not only as a player but also as a role model within the team.



“He is a top player and takes professionalism to a different level,” Castro noted, emphasizing Ronaldo’s commitment to excellence in all aspects of his game and his contribution to the team’s collective effort.



Despite the resounding victory, Al Nassr remains second in the league, trailing behind leaders Al Hilal.



Meanwhile, Abha’s defeat places them in a precarious position, near the bottom of the table, as they face the challenge of avoiding relegation.



Abha’s manager, Pitso Mosimane, reflected on the loss as a harsh learning experience, acknowledging the team’s mistakes and emphasizing the importance of focusing on future matches to ensure their stay in the league.



As the season progresses, both teams are gearing up for their next matches, with Al Nassr set to face Damac and Abha preparing to host Al Fateh, each team aiming to secure vital points in their respective league campaigns.

