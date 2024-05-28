RIYADH — Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr's striker, became the first player to score 35 goals in a single season of the Saudi Professional Football League on Monday, breaking the previous record held by Moroccan striker Abdulrazak Hamdallah of Al Ittihad.

During the final round of the league, the 39-year-old Ronaldo scored twice in Al Nassr's 4-2 victory over Al Ittihad. Ronaldo opened the scoring with a precise shot before the end of the first half and doubled the lead with a header, celebrating jubilantly before being substituted in the 74th minute to a standing ovation. He also played a role in the dismissal of Al Ittihad's defender Suwailim Al Manhali.

The Portuguese star has become the first player to win the top scorer award in four different countries, having previously achieved this with Real Madrid (Spain), Manchester United (England), and Juventus (Italy).

Al Nassr finished the league in second place and Ronaldo, along with his team, hopes to avoid ending the season without titles when they face league champions Al Hilal in the upcoming King's Cup final on Friday.

