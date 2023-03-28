PHOTO
Borre stunner gives Colombia friendly win over Japan
Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma gave Japan a third-minute lead with a towering header but Colombia equalised later in the first half through Aston Villa teenager Jhon Duran
