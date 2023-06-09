Former England midfielder Ross Barkley will leave Nice when his contract finishes at the end of this month, the Ligue 1 club confirmed on Friday.

Winger Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal's record £72 million ($90 million) signing, will also depart Nice as planned when his one-year loan deal from the Gunners ends on June 30.

Barkley, whose former clubs include Everton and Chelsea, scored four goals in 28 games for Nice after signing a one-year contract 12 months ago.

Full-back Joe Bryan will also return to Premier League side Fulham when his one-season loan agreement finishes.