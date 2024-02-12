Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is set to be out of action for several weeks after his club on Monday said he had picked up a knee injury at the weekend.

The Spain international suffered "a sprain of the internal lateral ligament of his right knee" during Atletico's 1-0 loss at Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday.

Atletico did not say how long the 31-year-old would be unavailable, but that he is "awaiting further treatment".

Morata is the team's top scorer this season with 19 goals in all competitions, including 13 in La Liga.

He left the pitch in tears after a clash with Sevilla's Boubakary Soumare in first-half injury time and was replaced at half-time.

Atletico, who are fourth in La Liga, face Inter Milan in their Champions League last-16 first leg and Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey semi-finals later this month.