KUALA LAMPUR — In a resounding display of solidarity, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Extraordinary Congress 2023 has officially thrown its weight behind Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2034 World Cup.



Chaired by AFC President Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, the virtual congress held on Wednesday saw the participation of FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Yasser Al-Misehal, president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF).



Expressing gratitude, President Al-Misehal thanked the AFC and member associations for their support of Saudi Arabia's ambitious bid to host the prestigious event in 2034.



He assured that Saudi Arabia is committed to presenting an exceptional bid, showcasing the remarkable advancements in Saudi and Asian football.



Simultaneously, the AFC member associations conducted elections, appointing Bandar Al-Hamidani, chairman of the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, as a member of the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee for the term spanning from 2023 to 2027.

