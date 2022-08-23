Indian head coach Rahul Dravid tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the team’s departure for the 2022 Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

“Mr. Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative Covid-19 report,” the BCCI said in a statement.

The rest of the Indian team will arrive in the UAE today.

India will open their Asia Cup campaign with a mouthwatering clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).