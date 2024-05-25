Doha, Qatar: Minister of Sports and Youth H E Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, also the President of Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF), yesterday chaired the Federation’s Executive Committee Meeting which confirmed that the Gulf Cup ‘26’ will be held in Kuwait as scheduled. The tournament will take place from December 21, 2024 and January 3.

The meeting, which discussed several other matters and was also attended by AGCFF Executive Office Members and its Secretary-General Jassim Al Rumaihi, was held at the AGCFF headquarters in Doha.

The decision regarding the Gulf Cup was taken in the light of inspection committee’s report that visited Kuwait earlier this month.

The establishment of the Gulf Club Championship during September 24 to April 25, 2025 and its inclusion in AGCFF’s calendar was also discussed. The tournament is scheduled to be held in a home-and-away format.

It was also decided to hold the U-23 National Teams Championship, which is scheduled to be hosted by Kuwait during October this year.

In addition, the Executive Office discussed during the meeting a number of proposals submitted by the Federation’s Competitions Committee, which will draw up the calendar of events in the coming period. Among these proposals is the establishment of a National Futsal Championship, in addition to the establishment of a Women’s National Team Championship.

