JEDDAH — In a move to enhance its football operations, Al-Ittihad Club announced early Saturday the formation of a new sports committee.

Approved by the board of directors, the committee consists of three key members and is vested with comprehensive sporting and financial authorities to function autonomously.

This initiative is anticipated to significantly alter the club's approach to crucial sports decision-making and the daily management of football activities, including the player transfer process.

The committee is chaired by Domingos Oliveira, CEO of ICC, who is joined by Sporting Director Ramon Planes and Technical Coach Marcelo Gallardo.

The trio's diverse expertise and collective vision are expected to propel the club to new heights in the competitive sports domain.

Oliveira highlighted the committee's formation as a landmark event, underscoring the club's commitment to elevating its sports programs.

"The establishment of the Sporting Committee marks a significant milestone in our dedication to advancing our sporting endeavors," Oliveira said.

He emphasized the committee's role in reinforcing the club's dedication to excellence and innovation in all organizational aspects.

With its strategic focus and operational autonomy, the Sporting Committee is poised to redefine the future of ICC football, ensuring strategic coherence, operational efficiency, and sustained success both on the field and in the broader organizational context.

