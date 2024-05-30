RIYADH — Al Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bono won the Roshn Saudi League 2023-24 Best Goalkeeper award after an outstanding debut season with the record champions.

Signed from Sevilla, where he helped win the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League, Bono edged out Al Ahli’s Edouard Mendy based on goals conceded, with both keepers maintaining 15 clean sheets.

Bono allowed 20 goals, 13 fewer than Mendy. Throughout the season, Bono made 62 saves and had the highest save percentage in the league at 75 percent among goalkeepers with 10 or more appearances.

The 33-year-old, born in Montreal, Canada, also won the RSL Goalkeeper of the Month three times — more than any other league player.

Additionally, he was shortlisted earlier this year for The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award and played a significant role in Morocco's historic run to the FIFA World Cup semi-finals in 2022.

