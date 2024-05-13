RIYADH — Al Hilal manager Jorge Jesus lauded the 2023/24 season as "spectacular" after the team clinched the Roshn Saudi League title with a 4-1 victory over Al Hazem. This win secured Al Hilal’s 19th Saudi Arabian league crown and solidified their unbeaten record this season, highlighting a dominant performance throughout.



The victory, which featured a brace from Aleksandar Mitrovic, an own goal by Ahmed Aljuwayd, and a strike by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, placed Al Hilal twelve points clear of their closest challengers, Al Nassr, with three games remaining. This season, Al Hilal has not only remained unbeaten but also set a world record by winning 34 consecutive matches across all competitions.



Jesus expressed pride in his team's performance, stating, “What we have achieved is an example for all others. We are leading in goals scored, fewest conceded, and have the most points. Besides winning the league, we are Super Cup winners and in the semi-finals of the King’s Cup. We only fell short in the Asian Champions League."



He also reflected on the team's achievements despite challenges, including significant player absences like Neymar and Mitrovic.



Jesus affirmed his commitment to maintaining high standards, reminiscent of his successful stints with Flamengo in Brazil and Benfica in Portugal.



"We prepared from the beginning of the season to achieve this, even while missing key players," he added.



The goals against Al Hazem all came in a thrilling first half at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium. Mitrovic opened the scoring from the penalty spot, followed by an equalizer from Faiz Selemani. Al Hilal quickly regained the lead through an own goal by Aljuwayd, under pressure from Milinkovic-Savic, who along with Mitrovic, rounded off the first-half scoring.



Looking forward, Jesus warned against complacency ahead of their next game against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in the Riyadh Derby and the upcoming King’s Cup final. "Preparing is not about giving rest. We still have more titles to pursue, and every match is crucial," he noted.



Al Hazem's coach, Saleh Al Mohammadi, acknowledged Al Hilal's strength, attributing the loss to individual errors and the high caliber of the champions.

