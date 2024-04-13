ABU DHABI — Al Hilal has triumphed in the Diriyah Saudi Super Cup, claiming their fourth title with a decisive 4-1 victory against Al Ittihad at Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.



The match began with high intensity as Brazilian forward Malcom scored an early goal in the 5th minute, setting a strong pace for Al Hilal. Al Ittihad responded swiftly with Abderrazak Hamdallah equalizing midway through the first half, but Al Hilal regained the lead shortly before the break thanks to Salem Al-Dawsari. The momentum continued in the second half with Malcom scoring his second goal of the match in the 89th minute, effectively sealing the victory. Nasser Al-Dawsari added a late goal during stoppage time, further solidifying Al Hilal's commanding win.



The victory celebration was attended by Yasser Al Misehal, President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, who presented the Al Hilal players with gold medals and the trophy, while Al Ittihad players received silver medals. This match not only reinforced Al Hilal's superiority this season but also maintained their undefeated record against Al Ittihad across all competitions.



Looking forward, Al Hilal is set to continue their quest for more honors in the upcoming AFC Champions League semi-final against Al Ain.

