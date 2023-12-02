RIYADH — In a thrilling Riyadh Derby, Al Hilal asserted their dominance with a spectacular 3-0 victory over rivals Al Nassr, held at the King Fahd Sports City. The match showcased Al Hilal's prowess, and the hero of the night was none other than the sensational striker, Aleksandar Mitrovic.



Mitrovic, known for his goal-scoring prowess, stole the spotlight with a stunning two goals, leaving the opposition defense in disarray. His clinical finishing and strategic positioning led Al Hilal to a convincing win, solidifying their position at the top of the Saudi Professional League.



The first half witnessed a fierce battle, with both teams displaying determination, but it was Sergej Milinković-Savić who broke the deadlock with a powerful header, securing the lead for Al Hilal in the second half. The drama continued as Cristiano Ronaldo, leading Al Nassr, had a goal disallowed due to an offside decision, adding intensity to the already charged atmosphere.



Mitrovic began his goal-scoring spree, netting two goals in less than five minutes. Al Hilal's defense stood strong, denying Al Nassr any opportunities to claw back into the game. The situation worsened for Al Hilal when Ali Al Bulaihy received a red card, reducing them to ten men but it was in extra time.



Despite Al Nassr's efforts, including an offside goal, Al Hilal maintained their stronghold, securing the victory with a clean sheet. The win not only extends Al Hilal's unbeaten streak but also sends a powerful message to their competitors in the Saudi Professional League.



Al Hilal, now with 41 points, leads the league table with a 7-point advantage over their nearest rival, Al Nassr.



With this remarkable performance, Al Hilal, under the guidance of coach Jorge Jesus, continues to set the pace in Saudi football. The Riyadh Derby has once again lived up to its reputation as one of the most electrifying fixtures in the region, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this fierce rivalry.

