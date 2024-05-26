RIYADH — In a night filled with festivity and football glory, Al Hilal was presented with the Roshn Saudi League trophy for the 2023-24 season at the Kingdom Arena on Friday.

The celebration marked a potentially historic season as described by manager Jorge Jesus, suggesting it could be the best in the club’s 66-year history.

Al Hilal has had an outstanding unbeaten run domestically, clinching the league title with three matches to spare during Matchweek 31.

The team set a world record by winning 34 consecutive matches across all competitions from September to April, a feat recognized with a Guinness World Record certificate presented to club president Fahad bin Nafel and coach Jorge Jesus at the ceremony.

Currently, Al Hilal stands 14 points clear of their closest rivals, Al Nassr, as they head into the final round next week. A victory in their last match against Al Wehda on Monday would secure an invincible league season, adding to their Saudi Super Cup win.

"This season has been truly exceptional for the team—arguably our best ever," stated Jorge Jesus. "The credit goes to the immense talent within the squad and the incredible sense of unity that transcends both on and off-field interactions."

Al Hilal's pursuit of a treble is well underway, with the King’s Cup final against Al Nassr set to conclude their campaign. The team’s most recent victory came against Al Tai, where they secured a 3-1 win with goals from Salem Al Dawsari, Michael, and Malcom, while Andrei Cordea scored for Al Tai.

