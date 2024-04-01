Doha, Qatar: Ahmed Alaaeldin scored the winner as Al Gharafa edged out Amir Cup champions Al Arabi 1-0 in a hotly-contested clash to seal three crucial points at the Expo Stars League (QSL).

Al Wakrah also bagged a victory last night as they rallied to crush Qatar SC 5-1 with Gelson Dala and captain Mohamed Benyettou scoring a brace apiece in the second-half onslaught.

At Al Thumama Stadium, Al Gharafa made several attempts to score in the first half but were only paid for their efforts three minutes after the break when Alaaeldin after receiving a long through pass outpaced two defenders to chip the ball into the right corner past goalkeeper Jassim Adel.

Omar Al Somah had almost scored the equaliser but his strike hit the post as Al Arabi’s efforts to make a comeback went in vain. The Younes Ali-coached side also suffered a blow when Simo Keddari was sent off in 75th minute after receiving a second yellow for a dangerous tackle against Fabricio Diaz, just a couple of minutes after he committed a similar foul against Yacine Brahimi.

The Cheetahs are now tied with leaders Al Sadd on 40 points, staying three points clear of third-placed Al Wakrah. The defeat, however dampened last season’s runners-up Al Arabi’s chances of a top four finish in the top flight. With 23 points to their credit and 12 points to play for, they are nine points behind fourth placed Al Rayyan, who will meet Al Duhail tonight.

Meanwhile, Qatar SC had went ahead after Al Wakrah goalkeeper Saoud Mubarak Al Khater fumbled Javier Martines’ shot from a distance with Yohan Boli smashing the opener on a rebound at the Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Al Wakrah fought back through Ayoub Assal, who fired a low drive from 10 yards outside the box in the left corner in 52nd minute. Dala handed Al Wakrah a lead with an angular shot in 68th minute before heading his second goal following a free kick three minutes later.

Benyettou wrapped up a brilliant victory for Al Wakrah scoring his first goal from a close range in 77th minute before converting a penalty two minutes before time.

Al Sadd look to regain lead

Meanwhile, Al Sadd will look for a win against bottom side Al Markhiya to regain their three-point lead over Al Gharafa with head coach Wesam Rizik expecting a tough challenge from the relegation-threatened side at Grand Hamad Stadium.

“The ambitions of the two teams are different. We are seeking to win to continue to lead and Al Markhiya are seeking to escape from the late positions,” Rizik said at a pre-match press conference.

“Al Markhiya are a good team and their presence in last place does not match the capabilities of the players and the team’s coach Madjid Bougherra, and therefore the game will be very difficult and intense.”

On the other hand, Bougherra hoped his team will give a good show against the title favourites.

“We play all the matches to earn points and advance in the league. We still have five matches and we must double our efforts, as we did in some previous matches.”

Also, Al Rayyan and defending champions Al Duhail will be battling for a win at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium tonight.

“It will be a big and competitive match between two great teams, and this season Al Rayyan are better in the standings than Al Duhail, who won the league title last season,” said Al Rayyan coach Leonardo Jardim.

Jardim hoped the team to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat to Al Gharafa in their previous fixture.

“The last loss was a setback, but Al Rayyan always fight as the competition has not finished mathematically and our goal is a qualifying position for the AFC Champions League next season,” he said.

Al Duhail coach Christophe Galtier commented: “We know that Al Rayyan have some absences in the midfield, but they are a good team, especially in the offensive aspect, and if we want to win, we must give off everything we have and be at the top of our mental focus.”

