Doha: Stage is set for a thrilling showdown between Al Duhail and Al Arabi as the two giants face off in the final of the Qatar Handball Cup today.

The title clash, set to take place at the Qatar Handball Association’s court promises an exciting match-up and will be a repeat of the 2021 final in which Al Arabi prevailed with a 30-28 score.

On their way to the final, Al Duhail displayed their dominance over former champions and the reigning League champions Al Rayyan, securing an emphatic 35-24 win.

This also secured Al Duhail their fourth Qatar Cup final since 2017.

Unlike Al Duhail, Al Arabi had to overcome a fierce opponent in Al Ahli in the semi-final which eventually ended in a close 30-28 scoreline in favour of the Dream Team.

They have made the final after a two-year break, but the win in 2021, the same year in which Al Duhail won the Asian Men’s League title, will boost their confidence ahead of today’s title clash.

Despite their history in the tournament, both teams will bank on their key players in their hunt for the prestigious title.

Al Duhail will heavily rely on players in the caliber of Alaaeldein Belrashed who led their charge in the semi-final with seven goals. Hamdi Ayed, Japanese international Chinoski Tokoda, Amin Nooreldien, Fasco Silvalivitch, and Qatari veteran Rafael Copote will make up a strong line-up against Al Arabi in today’s encounter.

Al Arabi also have an arsenal of players on their side. Most of them played in the team which finished runners-up at last year’s Asian Men’s Club League Championship and will be looking to secure their maiden title this season.

Meanwhile, in the Amir Cup Handball Championship, the semi-finals will take place on Tuesday, at the same venue. Al Duhail will meet Al Rayyan at 4:30pm in the first semi-final, whereas the defending champions Al Arabi will meet Al Wakrah at 6:30pm.

