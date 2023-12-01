ABHA — Al Ahli chose a resounding comeback, showering Abha's net with six goals in a spectacular display that marked a significant turnaround after Abha's victory in the King's Cup.



Following a period of uncertainty for Al Ahli, marked by draws against Damak and Al Shabab, they clinched three invaluable points away from home. This victory solidifies their grip on the third position in the league and narrows the point gap with second-placed Al Nassr to four points, with one game still in hand for the latter.



Al Ahli, determined to overcome recent setbacks, secured a crucial 6-0 win in the opening match of the 15th round of the Saudi Professional League. The team dominated the first half, exiting with a record-breaking lead of five goals — a feat unparalleled in the club's history since the inception of the professional league.



The goal-fest for Al Ahli began in the 20th minute, with Spanish player Gabri Veiga finding the net, assisted by Franck Kessié. Feras Al Buraikan swiftly followed, scoring the second goal in the 22nd minute, and then repeating his success in the 28th minute with the third goal.



Kessié and Veiga exchanged roles, with Veiga assisting Kessié for the fourth goal in the 38th minute. Moments before the end of the first half, Veiga returned to further strengthen the lead.



Algerian international Riyad Mahrez added the sixth goal early in the second half, precisely in the 64th minute.



This outstanding victory places Al Ahli in a commanding position, while Abha remains stagnant at 13 points, extending their struggles following a series of setbacks.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).