KUALA LUMPUR — The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced the postponement of the AFC Champions League 2023/24 semi-final first leg match between Al Ain FC of the United Arab Emirates and Al Hilal SFC of Saudi Arabia.



This decision comes as a result of adverse weather conditions.



Originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain at 8 p.m. local time, the match has been rescheduled due to an advisory from the UAE authorities.



In light of concerns for the safety of fans, players, and stakeholders, the UAE Football Association has taken the precautionary measure of suspending all football activities for Tuesday.



The new date for the match has been set for Wednesday, April 17, 2024. It will still be held at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, and the kick-off time remains unchanged.

