ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Sports Council has announced the launch of a Coach programme for 12 different sports with the aim of increasing the technical staff in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The programme - in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, Abu Dhabi Maternity and Childhood Authority, National Anti-Doping Committee, and National Ambulance, as well as sports federations - is set to provide licenses and certificates to 400 coaches.

The programme includes football, volleyball, basketball, handball, water sports, cycling, athletics, fencing, weightlifting, racket games, archery and judo. It consists of four stages, the basic courses that include child safety, first aid, anti-doping, and optional classes such as kinesiology, physical preparation and nutrition.

The second stage includes specialised courses approved by the concerned authorities.

The third is a refresher course to enrich knowledge and continuity of learning, and the fourth and final stage is a practical experience in European clubs.

Talal Al Hashemi, Abu Dhabi Sports Council's Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector, said, "We are excited to launch the Coach programme in cooperation with our valuable partners. Our goal is to develop the training system and provide professional experiences that contribute to the preparation of specialised technical cadres with certificates and licenses."