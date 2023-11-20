The Qatar Grand Prix concluded with historical milestones as over 55,000 spectators attended the MotoGP races across the weekend. This marks the highest turnout ever recorded for any MotoGP Grand Prix hosted by the Lusail International Circuit.

Riders from each MotoGPTM category competed in races that determined their fate to win the title in Qatar. Before the on-track excitement unfolded, a grand opening ceremony took place, showcasing the involvement of various local entities.

Lusail International Circuit (LIC) collaborated with Qatar Youth Choir from Qatar Music Academy and Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra to participate in the opening ceremony. They performed a captivating rendition of the Qatari national anthem that captivated the audience in anticipation of the racing spectacle.

All eyes were on Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) after his outstanding performance in the Tissot Sprint Race Saturday. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Fabio Di Gianntonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP) took the title, marking his first Grand Prix win, ahead of reigning World Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) and then Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing) in P2 and P3, respectively.

The entire circuit cheered as the top 3 riders took the podium. Luca Marini received the third-place trophy from Executive Director of Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation and LIC’s CEO Amro Al Hamad, while Francesco Bagnaia was awarded the second position trophy by Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation Chairman and LIC President, Abdulrahman bin Abdul Latif Al Mannai.

The championship trophy for MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix Of Qatar 2023 was presented to Fabio Di Gianntonio by Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, CEO of Qatar Airways Group.

President of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation and Lusail International Circuit, Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai shared, “We are delighted by the incredible success of the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix Of Qatar 2023. The monumental turnout of over 55,000 fans is a testament to the flourishing motorsports culture in Qatar. The positive response from the teams, riders, and dedicated organizers at DornaSports has been exceptional. We looking forward to hosting more events that showcase Qatar’s passion for motorsports but also spotlight our commitment to delivering top-notch experiences for fans and participants alike.”

After a record breaking performance across the weekend, Fermin Aldeguer (SpeedUp racing) solidified his position in the championship by securing the win of the Moto2 race. This marks Fermin Aldeguer’s third win in a row. He was followed by Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46) who achieved his first podium finish in the Grand Prix World Championship.

In a thrilling race and fierce competition with contender Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), Moto3TM rider Jaume Masia from Leopard Racing won the World Championship title. This is the rider’s first world title, which brings him to a total of 271 points leading in the overall scoreboard of the championship. Once again, Veda Pratama from Indonesia maintained P1 at the second race of Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup making him an overall champion in one of the biggest platforms for emerging talent in MotoGP.

500 lucky fans to first enter the circuit got a chance to watch their favorite MotoGP riders in the Hero Walk. The riders signed autographs and took photos with the fans creating an exciting atmosphere in the MotoGP Paddock area. During the races, The Fan Zone beamed with spectators cheering on their favorite riders in the floodlights. Later, fans immersed themselves in the Qatari culture and participated in multiple engaging activities in the Fan Zone. Activities such as the electric motorcycle racing for kids, arcade games and a live painting station kept visitors entertained beyond the track.

A Lusail International Circuit initiative: MotoGP Junior Reporter program, aimed at fostering an appreciation for Qatar’s vibrant motorsports culture among the younger generation, achieved resounding success. The MotoGP Junior Reporter program featured 3 enthusiastic kids who skillfully captured the highlights of the race weekend and conducted interviews with multiple MotoGP riders.

