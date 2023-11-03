RIYADH — The city of Dammam witnessed moderate to heavy rain, accompanied by showers of hail, on Thursday morning. The weather report of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) indicated that the rainy conditions would continue in the city during the coming hours.



The showers of hail caused a lot of damage to the glass facades of some stores, in addition to shattering the windows of many vehicles, due to its big size and speed of falling.



The NCM predicted in its weather report on Thursday that there is a possibility for moderate to heavy thunderstorms leading to torrential rains accompanied by active winds and hail showers in some parts of the regions of the Eastern Province, Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, Madinah, Hail, Al-Qassim, and Riyadh.



Meanwhile, the General Directorate of Civil Defense called on the public to take utmost precaution and follow the instructions of the concerned authorities during the rainfall. It underlined the necessity to keep indoors in safe places and stay away from places such as flood passages, water swamps, and valleys

