SHARJAH - Sharjah Municipality is continuing its efforts to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall in the region, deploying 65 community service patrols to rain-affected areas.

The municipality employs all available resources, including its vehicle fleet, to minimise damage, improve traffic flow, and ensure the safety of residents and their belongings. A dedicated team is working round-the-clock to conduct fieldwork across all regions of Sharjah.

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director-General of SM and Head of the High Committee for Rain Emergencies, underscored the municipality's commitment to dealing with significant water accumulations caused by heavy rainfall.

He commends the municipality's swift response of mobilising committees and staff and declaring a state of emergency to effectively manage the situation.

Al Tunaiji highlighted the municipality's proactive measures, including deploying field teams and 65 patrols to undertake essential communal and humanitarian tasks.

These efforts involve aiding affected families in reaching authorised shelters, assisting stranded individuals in waterlogged areas, clearing obstructed vehicles, and providing support to vulnerable groups such as the elderly and others in need within the community.