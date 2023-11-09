ALULA — In a significant stride toward conservation, the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) announced the birth of seven Arabian leopard cubs in Saudi Arabia.



This notable achievement underscores the RCU's unwavering commitment to the preservation of biodiversity and the protection of Arabian leopards, a species on the brink of extinction.



The leopard cubs, a testament to the success of the RCU's conservation efforts, made their debut at the Prince Saud bin Faisal Wildlife Research Center in the Taif Governorate over the past five months. This brings the total number of Arabian leopards under the care of the RCU to 27, marking a remarkable doubling of their population since the initiation of the Arab Leopards Project in 2020.



The RCU's visionary strategy not only aims to safeguard the Arabian leopards but also aligns with the broader objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. By rehabilitating ecosystems and championing the cause of endangered species, the RCU plays a pivotal role in contributing to national goals, including the ambitious Saudi Green Initiative. This initiative is set to designate 50% of AlUla's land as a natural reserve, reinforcing the Kingdom's dedication to environmental sustainability and biodiversity conservation.

