Arabia confirmed one new COVID-19 related death on Saturday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,870.



The Ministry of Health confirmed 325 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 552,406 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 32 remain in critical condition.



According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 122, followed by Jeddah with 60, Makkah with 50, Madinah confirmed 11, and Dammam recorded nine.



The health ministry also announced that 117 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 540,744.



Over 49.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 23.04 million people have been fully vaccinated.



The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 279 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.41 million.