RIYADH — The Riyadh International Book Fair 2023 wrapped up its 10-day run at King Saud University, marking a triumphant conclusion to the literary extravaganza.



With the theme “An Inspiring Destination,” the fair drew more than a million visitors from various parts of the Kingdom and beyond.



Oman was the guest of honor for this year’s edition, adding a unique cultural touch to the diverse array of literary offerings.



Dr. Mohammed Hassan Alwan, CEO of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, expressed his satisfaction with the massive turnout, which included writers, intellectuals, and speakers from various fields.



The fair’s success translated into a substantial increase in revenue for participating publishing houses.



A total of over 1,800 publishing houses from 32 countries set up 800 pavilions, showcasing a rich tapestry of literary works.



Alwan underscored the fair’s achievement, aligning with past successes, and solidifying its role as a cultural hub that fosters creativity and culture among Arab and international communities.



Attributing the success to the National Strategy for Culture, Alwan highlighted its goals of enriching content, reaching local and global audiences, encouraging reading, nurturing competition, and raising awareness—all in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.



The fair, spanning an area of over 55,000 square meters, featured cultural bodies, institutions, and global publication houses displaying rare books, manuscripts, and paintings.



The extensive cultural program included over 200 events and activities, ranging from interactive symposiums and poetry evenings to workshops in various fields of knowledge, theatrical performances of Saudi and international plays, concerts, and a “book talk” event hosting influential thinkers and authors.



In a noteworthy initiative, the fair organized a children’s competition of poetry delivery, providing young participants with the opportunity to read poetry in front of an audience and develop their poetry-writing skills, fostering self-confidence and enhancing language abilities.

