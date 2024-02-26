ABU DHABI: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially in the east, with a chance of rain and a noticeable drop in temperatures.

It will become humid at night and on Tuesday morning, with a possibility of fog or light fog forming over some internal areas, NCM said in a statement today.

The winds will be light to moderate in speed and active especially over the sea and will be dusty, it added.

Earlier today, Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to prioritise safe and attentive driving during rain and unpredictable weather, doubling down on the necessity of avoiding distractions and focusing solely on the road.