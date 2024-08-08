Doha: Qatar University (QU) has announced the admission decisions for the Fall 2024 semester, welcoming approximately 5,600 new students across its various colleges. Vice President for Student Affairs at QU Dr. Mohammad Diab, highlighted that 71% of the admitted students are Qatari nationals.

Admissions include incoming freshmen, transfer students from other universities, second bachelor’s degree applicants, and visiting students. Admission criteria are based on the capacity of each college. Classes for the Fall 2024 semester will commence on August 25, 2024.

On this occasion, Dr. Diab said, “We are delighted to welcome our new students admitted for the Fall 2024 semester to their National University. We wish them a successful academic journey full of achievements and successes. At QU, we believe that education exceeds academic achievement, encompassing an integrated learning process that includes both academic and non-academic activities. These experiences contribute to shaping students’ personalities and developing their skills.”

He added, “We are dedicated to providing a stimulating learning environment that enables students to maximize the opportunities available on campus. Our commitment extends to offering the necessary resources and capabilities to help students achieve excellence. QU is unwavering in its support of students at every step of their academic journey, ensuring they can realize their future ambitions and goals.”

Dr. Diab urged all applicants for the Fall 2024 semester to check their admission decisions in their online admission accounts on the university website, https://mybanner.qu.edu.qa/. He also noted that admission to QU is based on the capacity of each college and the competitiveness among applicants, and meeting the minimum high school requirements does not necessarily guarantee admission to the college.

He emphasized that those who did not secure admission for Fall 2024 could apply for the Spring 2025 semester.

Newly admitted students are required to participate in an online orientation programme starting on Sunday, 18 August 2024 for all colleges. All admitted students will be contacted via email with details and links to the orientation platform. Classes for the Fall 2024 semester will begin on August 25, 2024, for all students, with the end of the add/drop period on August 29, 2024.

The orientation programme aims to save time and effort for new students recently admitted to the university and to introduce them to university services and policies remotely. Attendance and completion of the orientation programme are mandatory for all students to complete the admissions process.

Students who do not complete the orientation programme will not be able to register for courses or attend lectures in the Fall 2024 semester, resulting in the cancellation of their admission and requiring them to reapply for a later semester.

The online orientation programme is an interactive electronic platform that includes many videos and presentations introducing the most important university information.

The programme aims to familiarize new students with the university environment, student-related policies and regulations, and the services offered to students during their academic journey at QU. It also provides information and instructions, allowing them to access and use the electronic portal, email services, and academic advising services, as well as easily and flexibly select and register for courses from their screens.

Regarding scholarships, QU has announced various scholarship decisions, including excellence admission scholarships, scholarships for GCC nationals holding Qatari secondary certificates, excellence awards for current enrolled students, and scholarships for children of QU staff members, applicable to both new and current students for the Fall 2024 semester.

As part of its scholarship system, QU offers a variety of scholarships and sponsorship programmes for Qatari, resident, and international students. These opportunities are available for both the Fall and Spring semesters of each academic year.

To be eligible for these scholarships, new applicants must possess a high school diploma or its equivalent, secure final (unconditional) admission to the university, and not be recipients of any other external funding or scholarships.

