YAWUNDE: Liverpool's ace, Mohamed Salah, spearheaded Egypt to an AFCON quarter final after scoring the deciding penalty against Cote d'Ivoire, after Manchester United's Eric Bailly missed the only one in the penalty shoot-out.

Egypt and Cote d'Ivoire ended the match 0-0 despite numerous chances for both sides. The last 16 match was then all down to penalties.

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe stepped up for Cote d'Ivoire and slotted home the first spot kick of the shoot-out. This was followed up by three well taken penalties, two from Egypt's Zizo and Amr Al Sulaya and Cote d'Ivoire's Ibrahim Sangare.

Then the turning point happened, as Manchester United centre-back stepped up and missed his penalty to give advantage to the Pharoes. Both Omar Kamal and Abdelmoneim netted their balls for Egypt, with Burnley's Maxwel Cornet and Crystal Palace's star Wilfred Zaha doing what's required with two decent finishes to leave Egyptian King Mohamed Salah, to send Egypt straight into the quarter finals.

