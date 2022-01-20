Abu Dhabi medical staff who were in close contact with Covid-19 patients, have been exempted from mandatory quarantine. This is for healthcare facilities that deal with Covid-19 patients directly, according to the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH).

Procedures to be adhered by medics include obtaining a PCR test every 48 hours and making sure that there are no symptoms during work practice/duties. The health worker should stop working and immediately quarantine in case of any symptoms.

Dr Adel Al Sisi, CMO, consultant of intensive care at Prime Hospital says the regulation has been changing over time. “Earlier the Ministry of Health and Prevention had made it mandatory for the medical worker who was in close contact with a Covid-19 positive case to quarantine or isolate themselves. But there was no need to undergo Covid tests,” he said.

“But currently, authorities are making changes depending on the symptoms. If the health worker is vaccinated and wearing protective equipment throughout their duty as they treat patients, and shows no symptoms, they are exempt from quarantine, unless they develop symptoms. This means the medical worker has to be quarantined as they receive treatment.”

In a different circular, the DoH told medical treatment service providers that it has extended its decision to allow all UAE-licenced health professionals to work within Abu Dhabi-licenced health facilities until the end of December 2022.

The decision will be extended to further periods in line with the epidemiological situation and the need to provide medical support to control the spread of Covid-19.

Authorities explained that the extension is in accordance with the rules and regulations in place and that it was aimed at serving the Abu Dhabi community by curbing the spread of Covid-19 and providing the necessary medical treatment.