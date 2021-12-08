Dubai’s education regulator has sent a circular to school principals, notifying them about the change in the UAE's work week and weekends, starting from January 1, 2022.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) circular notifies educators about the UAE’s adoption of a four-and-half-day work week, with Saturday, Sunday and Friday half-day forming the new weekend.

Accordingly, private schools in Dubai will begin the week on Mondays. Classes on Fridays should not go beyond 12pm.

Since Friday sermons and prayers will be hosted after 1.15pm on Fridays, Muslims students will be able to attend the congregational prayer after school. They will enjoy the rest of the day off, along with Saturday and Sunday.

On Tuesday, the KHDA had tweeted: “The private education sector in Dubai will be open in line with the recent UAE Government decision on the working week. We'll be working closely with our community to ensure a smooth transition.”

Schools and universities across the country will follow the new work week, too. The UAE’s Ministry of Education will announce the new school timings.

Schools have communicated to parents about the changes as well.

In a circular to parents, one school said: “The school will follow all directives from the government regarding the new weekend schedule. Detailed circular regarding these changes will be issued once we receive the details from the authorities.”

