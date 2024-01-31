JEDDAH — The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) predicted that weather fluctuations, featuring light and moderate rainfall, dusty surface wind, high waves, light snowfall, and low temperatures, would continue hitting most regions of the Kingdom until Friday.



In a statement issued on Tuesday, the center said that the southern Asir region will witness light rain from Tuesday until Friday, while the Jazan region will witness light to moderate rain during the same period. Al-Baha region will witness light to moderate rain from Tuesday until Thursday while light rain will affect Taif and Maysan governorates of the Makkah region during the same period.



Light rains will experience in the regions of Tabuk, Hafr Al-Batin, Al-Khafji, Al-Eis, Al-Ula, Yanbu, and Khaybar on Thursday and Friday while the Northern Borders and Al-Jouf regions will be affected by light rain from Wednesday evening till Friday.



The NCM forecast also includes dusty surface winds hitting the regions of Tabuk, Madinah, Makkah, Al-Jouf, the Northern Borders and Hail at a speed of 45 km/h or more with low horizontal visibility until Friday. The regions of Riyadh, the Eastern Province, and Qassim will be affected by dusty surface winds at a speed of 50 km/h with low horizontal visibility.



According to the NCM, waves are expected to rise to more than two and a half meters in the coastal regions of Tabuk, Madinah, Makkah, Asir, and Jazan on Thursday and Friday, while Jabal Al-Lawz, Alqan and Al-Dhahr in the Tabuk region, as well as Al-Jouf and the Northern Border regions, will witness light snowfall on Thursday and Friday. The regions of Tabuk, Al-Jouf, the Northern Borders, Hail, Al-Ula and Khaybar governorates are also witnessing a drop in temperatures, ranging from five degrees to below zero degrees starting Wednesday until Friday.



The NCM called on everyone to follow the status updates reports on the center’s early warning page, application for smart phones, and the social media accounts. It urged the public to take precaution and follow safety guidelines and instructions from the concerned authorities.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).