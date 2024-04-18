DAMMAM — The rainy conditions that some regions of Saudi Arabia are witnessing these days will continue until the end of April, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).



Hussein Al-Qahtani, spokesman of NCM, said that rains in the current spring season are expected to continue in the northern, eastern, and central regions of the Kingdom until the end of April. He pointed out that one of the characteristics of the spring season is the presence of active winds that stir up dust, either accompanied by rainy thunderstorm clouds or normal winds that blow over the regions. “Temperatures during the coming days will fluctuate. The Manifa Center in the Khafji governorate exceeded 42 mm of rain within 60 minutes,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Eastern Province Municipality, in cooperation with the region’s Traffic Department, announced on Monday evening the closure of the tunnels on King Fahd Road in Dammam, due to the severity of the high rain conditions and strong winds that the region is witnessing. “The tunnel was closed as a precaution for the safety of motorists using the road, and the tunnels will be reopened once the weather is stabilized,” it said.

