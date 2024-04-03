JEDDAH — The Director of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) stated that the chances for moderate to heavy rainfall are still there in most parts of Saudi Arabia during the month of April.

The rain will be accompanied by severe weather phenomena, including high-speed winds, low visibility, and fog formation.

He noted that the rainy atmosphere witnessed in various regions and governorates of the Kingdom coincides with the month of April, which according to climate records is one of the rainiest months.



On his part, Hussein Al-Qahtani, spokesman of NCM, called for utmost caution and vigil due to the weather fluctuations witnessed in the regions of the Kingdom. He stressed the need to adhere to the instructions issued by the competent authorities.



Al-Qahtani said that the center monitors the Kingdom’s atmosphere around the clock. “The NCM works with the concerned authorities in various regions and governorates of the Kingdom in accordance with the mechanism for dealing with weather phenomena to provide the necessary information and facilitate their practical and field tasks to contribute to the protection of lives and the safety of property,” he said.



Al-Qahtani said that the spring season is characterized by rapid fluctuations in weather, and that the spring climate report indicated less rain than the average in previous years, and an average increase in temperature of two degrees.



It is noteworthy that the southern regions, especially Al-Baha and its governorates, recorded the highest amount of rain at a rate of up to 75.2 mm.

