RIYADH — The capital city of Riyadh and many governorates and towns of the Riyadh region are likely to witness torrential rains, accompanied by high-speed winds, showers of hail and a subsequent lack of horizontal visibility on Monday, according to the forecast of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). Light to moderate rain was experienced in the capital city on Sunday evening.



The center stated that the rainy weather condition will be experienced in the capital city, Dawadmi, Al-Rain, Al-Quwayiyah, Afif, Al-Zulfi, Al-Ghat, Al-Majma’ah, Shaqraa, Diriyah, Thadiq, Huraymila, Rumah, Dharma, Marat, Al-Aflaj, Al-Salil, and Wadi Al-Dawasir.



Meanwhile, the Civil Defense called on the public to keep utmost vigil and caution in the rainy weather conditions, and adhere to the necessary instructions issued by the competent authorities.

