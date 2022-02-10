A National Tourism Organization of Montenegro delegation organized a travel trade and media event at Expo 2020 Dubai on February 6, the National day of Montenegro, to promote Montenegro as an ideal destination for tourism.

The event, which was held in Montenegro Pavilion, saw the participation of 50 key players from the UAE’s travel and tourism industry and 10 media personnel from various local media outlets.

“Recently, the Middle East market is becoming increasingly important for our tourism. We see great potential at ME market as a whole, but so far UAE market specifically has been in our focus. We strive to attract as many tourists and investors as well from this area, and we recognize that World exhibition Expo 2020 Dubai is a huge opportunity to present our destination and the tourism offer globally, and not only in the Middle East,” said Ana Tripkovi? Markovi? Director of National Tourism Organization (NTO) of Montenegro.

“Located on the Balkan Peninsula, Montenegro; an undiscovered destination with an abundance of natural beauties, has been getting a well-deserved place on the tourist map of the world in recent years. What we insist on, and which is definitely a competitive advantage of Montenegro over other tourist destinations, is the combination of contrasts and the variety of quality offer in a small area,” explained Markovi? .

“There are rare destinations in the world where you can enjoy the beautiful beaches and medieval coastal towns on the same day, and then enjoy the mountain, with numerous opportunities for active holidays in unspoiled nature, stay in authentic ethno villages, enjoy five national parks which cover about eight percent of our country's total territory.

“Natural landmark sites are our main asset: the deepest canyon in Europe, the largest lake in the Balkans, 150 peaks above 2000 meters, and the only fjord in the Mediterranean. If Middle East travellers are looking for new destination and places where they have not been before, it will be our pleasure to welcome them in Montenegro,” the Director of NTO Montenegro added.

High quality accommodation offer

Although being a small country, with an area of less than 14,000 sq km, Montenegro has a lot to offer which is also evidenced by presence of the business of some of the world's leading hotel brands.

Recent years have seen well-known upscale hotel brands invest in the country and Montenegro’s Adriatic Coast is now home to the 5 Regent Porto Montenegro, Aman’s Sveti Stefan, The Chedi Luštica Bay in Marina Village, Iberostar Grand Perast and many five-star boutique hotels. The properties join luxury brands NOBU, Hilton, Voco, Four Points, Ramada, Cue, Best Western, Falkensteiner in making Montenegro their home and news that Portonovi, One&Only’s first property in Europe, was opened in 2021 makes it a must-visit destination.

Investment opportunities

Tourism sector, which remains the most developed and biggest industry in Montenegro, generating about 25% of GDP, is very attractive for investors due to its growth potential.

According to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (2019), Montenegro is the 5th fastest growing country for tourism in the world and 1st in all of Europe. As the country continues to attract more and more foreign visitors every year, 2022 is set to be no exception as the region is rebounding faster than expected. Latest reports from the Western Balkans Regular Economic Report indicate a positive outlook in the economy’s growth projected to increase by 4.1 percent by this time next year.

Tourists and investors in the tourism sector from UAE have already recognized Montenegro for its beauties as well as investment opportunities. To attract investors, The Government of Montenegro constantly improves the conditions for better business and investment environment.

Montenegrin Pavilion at EXPO 2020

Montenegro is one of the first countries to confirm participation in Expo2020 Dubai. The exhibition "Blessed by Nature" is located within the thematic area of Sustainability. In this way, the country symbolically celebrates an important jubilee - 30 years since the adoption of the declaration on the ecological state of Montenegro.

Nature & me campaign

The National Tourism Organisation of Montenegro has launched a new global campaign to showcase the natural environment of the country, bringing to life the relationship between nature and people and showcasing its importance in a restrictive digital world. Inspiring travel to Montenegro, ‘Nature & Me’ focuses on the need for people to embrace nature as a break from the virtual world we have been forced to live in before and during the pandemic.

The campaign video, which features travel experiences from across Montenegro, highlights the untouched natural beauty of the country and reminds us that that nature is our friend – encouraging travellers to think of the natural environment of Montenegro as a relative. Returning to nature by travelling is always a great choice, especially after a long time of lockdowns, restrictions and online-mode exhaustion. The nature diversity of Montenegro can contribute in finding the inner peace and reconnect with natural environment.

The useful information to consider when planning your trip to Montenegro

Holders of the passports with a valid Schengen visa, US visa, UK visa and the residents of the aforementioned countries and entities may enter Montenegro without additional travel document. UAE citizens can stay in Montenegro for up to 90 days without a visa. UAE residents can stay in Montenegro up to 10 days without a visa, with confirmation of a tourist arrangement, only if they arrive by direct FlyDubai flight.

There are direct FlyDubai flights from Dubai to Tivat Airport, during the summer season, the NTO said.