Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, recently visited Cameroon Pavilion at the Opportunity District at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Pavilion themed "Cameroon and the Challenges of Climate Change" reflects the country's efforts to create a more sustainable future while allowing visitors to experience "Africa in Miniature", highlighting the nation's geographical, cultural and human diversity.

During his visit, he highlighted the importance of Expo 2020 Dubai as a global platform that brings different countries around the world together; to exchange knowledge and highlight investment opportunities available in other countries. In addition to showcasing key innovative and sustainable projects and initiatives and devising pioneering and creative solutions for three subtopics, that are considered critical factors for global development: sustainability, mobility, and opportunity.

Al Hussaini said, "Expo 2020 Dubai is a vital platform for Cameroon to communicate and share experiences and insights with various countries about boosting foreign investment, and facilitating the delivery of 'Made in Cameroon' materials and products to global markets." He was briefed on the Pavilion's design, which reflects Cameroon's cultural heritage; and traditional architecture such as the 'tolek' shell hut. He was also briefed on Cameroon's projects and initiatives aimed at facing climate change and protecting tropical rainforests and 'Made in Cameron' materials and products.

