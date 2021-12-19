ABU DHABI: The New Year holiday for all ministries and federal entities has been announced as Saturday, 1st January, 2022, with official duty to resume on Monday, 3rd January.

The announcement was made Sunday in a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and is based on the new weekday work system in the federal government sector.

The Authority extended its congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the country's citizens and residents, on the occasion.

© WAM (Emirates News Agency) 2021