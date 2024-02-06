Banyan Tree Dubai is offering couples an "unforgettable journey of love" with The Villa Romance Package – an escape designed for those seeking an intimate sanctuary amidst private serene shores and stunning sunset views this Valentine's Day.

The package includes an intimate dining experience on a private yacht, oceanside dining under the stars, personalised spa sessions, round the clock concierge services, and much more for AED250,000 ($68,064) per night.

Complementing this ultra-romantic staycation even further is the convenience of pick-up and drop-off services from any location in the UAE.

The Villa Romance Package not only offers a secluded haven for couples but also provides an unparalleled opportunity to gaze out upon the stunning, uninterrupted oceanfront views. Additionally, The Villa features an incredible infinity pool and an inviting pool deck with an outdoor bar, beckoning guests to experience ultimate relaxation amidst a picturesque setting.

Nestled on the shores of Bluewaters Dubai, Banyan Tree's exceptional oceanfront villa is a haven of relaxation and offers 10 exquisitely appointed bedrooms within 4,465 sq m of luxurious space. This exclusive retreat seamlessly blends elegant modern design with subtle Asian influences, featuring precious natural materials and distinctive artworks that complement the eye-catching exteriors – lush gardens, a temperature-controlled infinity pool, and a private beach.

The villa offer airy dining spaces, fully-equipped kitchen, and exterior barbecue station. The state-of-the-art media room offers hours of entertainment, and a personal gymnasium and outdoor yoga pad cater to your active and tranquil pursuits. The expansive terrace, adorned with a spacious dining area and a bonfire pit with recessed seating, becomes the perfect backdrop for intimate gatherings.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).