UAE - As temperatures soared close to 50 degrees Celsius in the UAE, I decided to take a road trip. What could be the coolest place in the country?

I have been told that up north, there could be some respite from the summer heat. While the mercury hovered between 40 and 44 degrees in Dubai, it would be a few degrees lower up there — plus the views are breathtaking. I believed them, and so the adventure began.

We started our journey at 10am from Dubai. I took note of the temperature: 40 degrees Celsius.

Driving on the Maleiha-Fujairah road, the sceneries have indeed started to change — from roadsides lined with skyscrapers, the view shifted to undulating sand dunes and then the rugged mountains.

We stopped for a couple of chai breaks and reached Sharjah's Kalba area at around 12.30pm. Though the sun was right above our heads, we couldn’t complain about the weather. I checked the temperature: 33 degrees Celsius.

The towns in the country's north are renowned for their stunning beaches and rugged hills, offering a unique combination of relaxation and adventure.

Looking for a place to sit back and relax, we thought Kalba Beach would be ideal. And we were right.

As we sat on the shore, water sprinklers were switched on, further cooling the air.

We then spotted a fried chicken joint, which was perfect for a light snack, which eventually turned into a lunch meal.

Colourful domes and minarets

As it was time for afternoon prayers, we found a newly opened mosque near the beach. The white paint stood out from the backdrop of blue waters.

After our prayers at around 2.30pm, we looked for a shot of caffeine to stay active for the rest of the day. We got our dose at a nearby coffee shop and left for Fujairah.

It was an idyllic drive, with hills on one side and clear waters on the other.

Many of the local residents were taking a refreshing a dip in the waters. Some were on jet skis while others were snorkelling.

In Fujairah, we visited the grand Sheikh Zayed Mosque, a stunning architectural marvel. Its colourful domes and minarets set against the backdrop of Hajar Mountains created a breathtaking welcome for the faithful.

The mosque, with its elaborate decorations, huge prayer rooms, and quiet gardens, provides a haven of peace amidst Fujairah's stunning scenery.

Crystal-clear waters

The emirate's natural beauty extends beyond the mountains. As we explored the towns, the crystal-clear waters beckoned — and we just had to take a dip.

In the evening, the temperature drops even further, providing a perfect setting for campers or friends like us who are simply hanging out.

Besides its natural wonders, Fujairah boasts a rich cultural heritage.

The Fujairah Fort, built in the 17th century, offers visitors a glimpse into the region's history. Al Bidyah Mosque, believed to be the oldest in the UAE, is a must-visit site for those interested in exploring the local heritage. But due to time constraints, we weren't able to visit these places.

We left town around 7pm because we wanted to eat our favourite roasted fish at Al Zebdi Restaurant near the fish market in Khor Fakkan.

The restaurant is a seafood lover's paradise. Specialising in roasted fish and an array of seafood delicacies, it offers a delightful dining experience.

Whether you're into water sports or mountain adventures, a one-day getaway to the northern towns promises to be a cool experience — especially during hot summer days.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).