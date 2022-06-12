Turkish Airlines has started flights to Tivat, its second destination in Montenegro after the carrier began operations to capital Podgorica.

The first flight to Tivat Airport from İstanbul Airport was operated this week on a B737-800 type aircraft.

Distinguishing itself with its ports, beaches, natural beauties and historical locations, coast city of Tivat is also quite close with other historical and touristic cities such as Cetinje (old capital), Kotor, Budva, Stari Bar and Ulcinj.

With this launch, Turkish Airlines has taken the number of its destinations in its flight network to 340

The flag carrier will be flying thrice a week - Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays - until October 31, 2022.

Speaking at the launch of its debut flight to Tivat, Turkish Airlines General Manager Bilal Ekşi said: "As we are starting our operations to our second destination in Montenegro, a country we share historical ties with, we are connecting Tivat to 128 countries of the world as our 340th destination."

"As a center of attraction with its wonderful location, history, rich cuisine and beauty of the Adriatic coast, we are happy to connect Tivat with the world with our wide flight network," he added.

