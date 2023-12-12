Riyadh: Wonder Garden, a zone part of Riyadh Season 2023, offers an unforgettable experience to visitors of all ages. One of the highlights is the "Big Balloon", the hot air balloon ride that takes those daring on a thrilling journey through the sky, providing them with a breathtaking view of Riyadh from an altitude of 150 meters. Having a capacity of some 20 passengers and lasting for 10 minutes, a flight offers a family-friendly experience and panoramic views of Boulevard City and Boulevard World.



Riyadh Season, in its fourth edition, continues to prioritize enjoyable and safe experiences for everyone. The Big Balloon ride, guided by a specialized balloon pilot, is done in utmost security and safety.



Wonder Garden stands out with its captivating theme of trees, flowers, butterflies, artwork, and a wide range of attractions. With over 70 rides and experiences, two arcade halls, 15 stores, 26 restaurants, and over 60 roaming acts and stage shows, there is something for everyone.



The zone also features sub-zones, such as the Flamingo Lake, the Butterfly Garden, and many others.



Tickets for visiting the Wonder Garden can be reserved through the following link: https://webook.com/en/zones/wonder-garden