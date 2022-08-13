Qatar Airways is bringing Qatar to fans through ‘The Journey Tour’, an interactive bus tour across Europe providing several lucky winners with a chance to attend the world’s biggest sporting tournament this winter.

Kicking off in London on August 13, Qatar Airways will host ‘The Journey Tour,’ which will feature several interactive experiences for fans, including the opportunity to test their skills against the incredibly talented Neymar Jr., to learn more about the history of Qatar and the Fifa World Cup, and to meet Sama, the first-ever MetaHuman cabin crew. The Qatar Airways-branded bus, will be on static display in several cities all across Europe, inviting fans to pass by and immerse themselves in World Cup fever.

Fans will also have the opportunity to share their experience on social media using the #FlyToQatar2022 hashtag for a chance to win match tickets, and all-inclusive Qatar Airways travel packages to the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, which include return flights, accommodation and match tickets.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, said: “At Qatar Airways, we are proud to support this incredible tournament as Fifa’s Official Airline Partner. With only 100 days to go, we are pleased to help build the excitement and passion for this event through ‘The Journey Tour’ – and we look forward to welcoming fans to Qatar for kick-off this November.”

‘The Journey Tour’ takes off in Europe starting August 13, with stops scheduled in London, Manchester, Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Copenhagen, Zurich, Paris, Madrid, and Barcelona.

Fans looking to secure their seats to cheer on their favourite team should do so by purchasing their Qatar Airways travel package as soon as possible, as tickets are quickly selling out. With a few easy steps to follow, fans across the world can reserve their seats for their preferred matches and follow their favourite team on the airline website.

As the countdown to the Fifa World Cup 2022 approaches, the world is turning its eyes to Qatar. Fans will get to experience a unique blend of Arab traditions and modernity with an array of entertainment, dining options and cultural attractions.

As Fifa’s Official Airline Partner since 2017, Qatar Airways has sponsored mega events including the 2019 and 2020 editions of the Fifa Club World Cup™, and the Fifa Arab Cup, all of which were hosted in Qatar. The airline is also eagerly anticipating the upcoming Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 – the first in the Middle East.

In its goal to bring communities together through sport, the World’s Best Airline has an extensive global sports partnership portfolio that includes Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, Paris Saint-Germain, FC Bayern München, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, and additional partnerships across multiple sports disciplines such as equestrianism, kitesurfing, padel and tennis.

