Saudi Arabia - As the New Year 2025 celebrations approach, the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) in Dubai announced its preparations to organise and supervise fireworks displays that will light up the sky across different locations in Dubai, reported WAM.

Dubai is set to launch more than 45 fireworks shows at 36 strategic locations throughout New Year's Eve, covering some of the city's tourist, hotel, and commercial areas. The event aims to cater to the diverse needs of visitors from all nationalities.

SIRA urged the public to adhere to the following safety guidelines before, during, and after the fireworks displays: Adhere to Safety Procedures; Do Not Enter Restricted Areas; Maintain Safe Distances.

SIRA emphasised that the collaboration of security agencies and strategic partners in this major event is an integral part of the success of these celebrations, ensuring the event proceeds safely and efficiently.

This partnership guarantees the provision of all necessary measures to protect the security and safety of the public and ensure their comfort during the fireworks shows.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).