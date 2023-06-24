Among the most popular activities in the region, desert safaris show tourists and residents a natural side of the modern Dubai.

Visitors can take a look at the beauty and adventure the region has to offer by indulging in one of the most common adventure activities.

The expedition usually begins with a pick-up from the city and a drive to the desert outskirts, Lahbab or Al Awir, where the adventure truly begins. Safari vehicles are mostly the mighty Land Cruiser which run perfectly on challenging terrain, providing an exhilarating off-road experience.

However, during the summer, the tour is different as a delayed sunset gives extra room for more activities. We spoke to a couple of experts to understand the reasons why summer is a good time to hit the sand for desert safaris:

Mesmerising sunset, sunrise:

Sunset and sunrise skies are a visual treat, during the summer, providing breathtaking contours of vibrant hues, painting the skies with different colours.

Safaris are particularly taken during early mornings or late evenings to beat the heat and to witness the magical moments the sun creates. This unique time is hard to replicate during other seasons.

Thrilling adventure

As temperatures rise, the adventure quotient does too. Experts say that it is not that hot in the evenings and mornings, however, the persistent heat brings in the challenge quotient and excitement to the enthusiasts.

Dune bashing in powerful off-road vehicles add an extra element of thrill and intensity to the activities in the heat.

Starlit nights

Experts say that summer nights in the desert are a dream for stargazers and those observing heavenly bodies. Away from the city lights, the sky becomes a live image of stars and planets. No experience can come close to it for stargazers because of the unobstructed view of constellations. Summer in the desert makes it an ideal time for nature lovers to immerse themselves in the wonders of the universe.

Cultural Immersion and Bedouin Traditions:

Experts say that summer months provide an excellent opportunity to explore and immerse oneself in the rich cultural heritage of the desert regions.

Visitors can witness and shop traditional Bedouin products, treat their taste buds with Arabian cuisine, and experience the warmth and hospitality of local communities. The summer also entertains the visitors with traditional music and dance performances.

Off-peak advantage and discounts:

While summer may not be the peak tourist season for desert safaris, it presents a unique advantage for those seeking a more exclusive experience. With fewer crowds, guests can enjoy the vast expanse of the landscape. Many tour operators offer attractive discounts and packages during this time, making it an economical choice for adventure seekers.

The starting price for desert safari in the summer months is Dh90 per head, which increases to Dh150 for the same activities during the winter months.

